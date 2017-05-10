Hackettstown man charged with pot possession

Attempting to break into a vehicle in the owner's driveway led to the arrest of a Hackettstown man, police said. At 3:58 a.m. Sunday, May 7, a Hackettstown police officer responded to Mitchell Road for a report of a man trying to gain entry into a vehicle parked in a driveway and learned after being confronted the suspect walked toward Arthur Terrace, police said.

