Hackettstown gears up for 23rd annual car show
Nothing says "welcome to summer" like the sight of rows of classic cars, hoods up and shining in the sun. On Sunday, the Hackettstown Rotary Club Foundation will join in the Memorial Day weekend celebration with its 23rd Memorial Motor Madness Annual Car Show.
