Getting Go

One of the industry's more prominent in-pump television networks is making moves on a "static" ad company called Go Media, a division of HFT Management Inc., for $2 million in cash. Convenience TV Inc. has announced the signing of a letter of intent with HFT to buy Go Media, which focuses on advertising outside the home in three main areas: transit advertising, billboards and convenience stores throughout the United States.

