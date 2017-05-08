From the Archives, May 7

From the Archives, May 7

A few days since as we were leaving our residence on our usual morning visit to the office, a sorrel horse belonging to us galloped up and caught our arm, and made an attempt to pull us in the direction he wished to go. He then left, and went off in a quiet gait toward a pasture on a farm about a quarter of a mile distant from our residence.

