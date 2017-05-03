Elks ride raises funds for pets
More than 150 riders came out to raise money for the Northwest New Jersey District Elks Pets for Vets Poker Run. The event was hosted by Tramontin Harley Davidson in Hope, where the run began at 9 a.m., Sunday morning.
