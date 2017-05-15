Decker wildlife art exhibit to be held at Walpack Inn
Carol Decker, a nationally renowned artist from Frankford, will exhibit a selection of newly-framed original wildlife art and signed and numbered reproductions at the Walpack Inn, on Sunday, May 21, from noon to 8 p.m. The artists will be on hand during the dining hours to greet guests and share their work with personal stories and experiences about the ideas and observations that led to the creation of both paintings and photographs. Decker is well known for her body of work of 80 original paintings in New Jersey Outdoors magazine, White House Christmas tree ornaments and reception at the White House, and numerous other accomplishments.
