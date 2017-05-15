Decker wildlife art exhibit to be hel...

Decker wildlife art exhibit to be held at Walpack Inn

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New Jersey Herald

Carol Decker, a nationally renowned artist from Frankford, will exhibit a selection of newly-framed original wildlife art and signed and numbered reproductions at the Walpack Inn, on Sunday, May 21, from noon to 8 p.m. The artists will be on hand during the dining hours to greet guests and share their work with personal stories and experiences about the ideas and observations that led to the creation of both paintings and photographs. Decker is well known for her body of work of 80 original paintings in New Jersey Outdoors magazine, White House Christmas tree ornaments and reception at the White House, and numerous other accomplishments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hackettstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud May 1 Saywhut 1
Hackettstown life (Mar '11) Apr '17 Edit 4
Stanhope contest? Feb '17 WTF 1
animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16) Feb '17 lisah 5
Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing? Jan '17 Wondering 1
School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206 Jan '17 Isacat 1
News Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse... Jan '17 Amy Lynn Petrie 1
See all Hackettstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hackettstown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Warren County was issued at May 17 at 4:00PM EDT

Hackettstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hackettstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Hackettstown, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,082,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC