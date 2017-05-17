Daphne Oz, cohost of 'The Chew' to be celebrity guest at Wine and Roses
New York Times best-selling author and Emmy Award-winning cohost of ABC's "The Chew," Daphne Oz, will be this year's celebrity guest at An Evening of Wine and Roses, presented by Newton Medical Center Foundation and the Foundation for Hackettstown Medical Center. The gala evening Thursday, May 18, at the David & Carol Lackland Center at Centenary University, includes a VIP Room event from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring Oz and hosted by Fox News' Heather Childers.
