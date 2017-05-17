Daphne Oz, cohost of 'The Chew' to be...

Daphne Oz, cohost of 'The Chew' to be celebrity guest at Wine and Roses

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New Jersey Herald

New York Times best-selling author and Emmy Award-winning cohost of ABC's "The Chew," Daphne Oz, will be this year's celebrity guest at An Evening of Wine and Roses, presented by Newton Medical Center Foundation and the Foundation for Hackettstown Medical Center. The gala evening Thursday, May 18, at the David & Carol Lackland Center at Centenary University, includes a VIP Room event from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring Oz and hosted by Fox News' Heather Childers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hackettstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud May 1 Saywhut 1
Hackettstown life (Mar '11) Apr '17 Edit 4
Stanhope contest? Feb '17 WTF 1
animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16) Feb '17 lisah 5
Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing? Jan '17 Wondering 1
School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206 Jan '17 Isacat 1
News Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse... Jan '17 Amy Lynn Petrie 1
See all Hackettstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hackettstown Forum Now

Hackettstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hackettstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Hackettstown, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,271 • Total comments across all topics: 281,101,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC