Centenary Stage Company presents Summ...

Centenary Stage Company presents Summer Jamfest, Drive: a Tribute to the Cars

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Centenary Stage Company 's annual Summer Jamfest series returns to the Lackland Performing Arts Center on Saturday, July 15 at 8pm with the timeless music of Drive: A Tribute to the Cars. Thrilling the tri-state area and beyond for years, this six-person band from Bethpage, New York is dedicated to producing accurate recreations of classic songs from the 80's decade while highlighting a special tribute to "The Cars".

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hackettstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years May 18 Congratulations 1
News Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud May 1 Saywhut 1
Hackettstown life (Mar '11) Apr '17 Edit 4
Stanhope contest? Feb '17 WTF 1
animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16) Feb '17 lisah 5
Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing? Jan '17 Wondering 1
School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206 Jan '17 Isacat 1
See all Hackettstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hackettstown Forum Now

Hackettstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hackettstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Hackettstown, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,906 • Total comments across all topics: 281,254,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC