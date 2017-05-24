Centenary Stage Company presents Summer Jamfest, Drive: a Tribute to the Cars
Centenary Stage Company 's annual Summer Jamfest series returns to the Lackland Performing Arts Center on Saturday, July 15 at 8pm with the timeless music of Drive: A Tribute to the Cars. Thrilling the tri-state area and beyond for years, this six-person band from Bethpage, New York is dedicated to producing accurate recreations of classic songs from the 80's decade while highlighting a special tribute to "The Cars".
