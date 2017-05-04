Brooklyn trio charged with pot posses...

Brooklyn trio charged with pot possession

Read more: New Jersey Herald

Isak Mushailov, 24; Pardilov Manakhim, 24 and David Shumshumov, 25, were charged with possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. At 1:49 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, a Mount Olive police officer patrolling Route 80 stopped a vehicle he observed with a non-functioning headlight and while speaking with the vehicle's occupants -- the driver was identified as Mushailov and the passengers as Manakhim and Shumshumov -- he detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, police said.

