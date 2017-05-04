Brooklyn trio charged with pot possession
Isak Mushailov, 24; Pardilov Manakhim, 24 and David Shumshumov, 25, were charged with possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. At 1:49 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, a Mount Olive police officer patrolling Route 80 stopped a vehicle he observed with a non-functioning headlight and while speaking with the vehicle's occupants -- the driver was identified as Mushailov and the passengers as Manakhim and Shumshumov -- he detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud
|May 1
|Saywhut
|1
|Hackettstown life (Mar '11)
|Apr 4
|Edit
|4
|Stanhope contest?
|Feb '17
|WTF
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|lisah
|5
|Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing?
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|1
|School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206
|Jan '17
|Isacat
|1
|Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse...
|Jan '17
|Amy Lynn Petrie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC