Brooklyn man charged with pot possession

At 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, a Hackettstown police officer patrolling Route 57 stopped a vehicle he observed commit a moving violation and while speaking with the driver -- identified as Thomas -- detected the smell of raw marijuana, according to police. An investigation found that Thomas had a small baggie of suspected marijuana in his left sock and a suspected marijuana cigarette in his right, police said.

