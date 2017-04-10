Young Frankenstein coming to Hacketts...

Young Frankenstein coming to Hackettstown

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: The Advertiser News (South)

From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation, The Producers, comes this monster musical comedy, Young Frankenstein. Presented by Centenary University and Centenary Stage Company's all student NEXTStage Repertory, Young Frankenstein will run April 27 through May 7 in the Sitnik Theater of the Lackland Performance Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University.

