Toddler, 5-year-old found in busy street as mom slept, cops say

A Hackettstown woman is facing a criminal charge after police said a 2-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy were found in a busy road. Officers at 5:39 p.m. Wednesday were called to the 700 block of Washington Street by a good Samaritan who spotted the children running into the street, police said.

