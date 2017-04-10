Toddler, 5-year-old found in busy street as mom slept, cops say
A Hackettstown woman is facing a criminal charge after police said a 2-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy were found in a busy road. Officers at 5:39 p.m. Wednesday were called to the 700 block of Washington Street by a good Samaritan who spotted the children running into the street, police said.
