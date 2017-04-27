Stanhope police blotter

Stanhope police blotter

Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: The Township Journal

Hackettstown man arrested for outstanding warrant On Wednesday March 29, 2017 at about 09:4S am Ptl. Robert Popelka, while checking a motor vehicle registration confirmed am outstanding warrant on the driver William M. Duchaney, 50, of Hackettstown, for $1000, out of Mt.

