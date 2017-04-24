Sparta man arrested on outstanding wa...

Sparta man arrested on outstanding warrants

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: New Jersey Herald

A Sparta man was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct and a pair of outstanding warrants after an officer observed him run across a highway, slide across the hood of a parked car and run away from an officer, police said. At 12:44 a.m. Sunday, April 23, a Hackettstown police officer patrolling Route 46 observed several men run across the highway with one of them -- identified as 23-year-old John Ortiz -- stepping out in front of a parked vehicle, throwing himself onto the vehicle's hood and then sliding down before seeing the officer and running away, police said.

