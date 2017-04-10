Somerville man charged with disorderl...

Somerville man charged with disorderly conduct

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: New Jersey Herald

Having an argument outside Quick Chek led to the arrest of a Somerville man on multiple charges and an outstanding warrant for the non-payment more than $16,000 in child support, police said. At 7:58 p.m. Saturday, April 8, Hackettstown police responded to the Quick Chek on Route 182 for a report of a disorderly person and observed two people having an argument outside the store, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

