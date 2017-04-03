Sidley, Bay Area Boutique Among Top B...

Sidley, Bay Area Boutique Among Top Baseball Billers

Today marks Opening Day for Major League Baseball's 2017 season, one that begins a little more than four months after the league and its players signed a new collective bargaining agreement . The five-year deal , which guarantees play uninterrupted by labor strife, also generated a healthy amount of billings for outside law firms advising the Major League Baseball Players Association.

