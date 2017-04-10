Rodriguez leads Tigers to victory ove...

Rodriguez leads Tigers to victory over Vernon

Monday Apr 10

Joey Rodriguez had a day for Hackettstown, going 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI while also getting the win on the mound in helping the Tigers top Vernon on Monday in a NJAC Freedom Division game. Rodriguez overcame a four-run first inning by Vernon to pitch five innings on 90 pitches for the Tigers, who improved to 1-1.

