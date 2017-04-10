Open house today at new Joseph T. Quinlan Bereavement Center

The Joseph T. Quinlan Bereavement Center is hosting an open house today at its new facility on Plains Road in Augusta in the former Moonlight Imaging building. The public is invited to tour the new location today, April 12, from 3 to 6 p.m. Light refreshment will be served and attendees will get a tour of the new center and learn about the programs that will be offered there.

