Oak Ridge woman faces pot charges

Danielle Verbeke, 19, was charged with possession of under 50 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle and careless driving. At 1:36 p.m. Thursday, April 6, a Hackettstown police officer patrolling Route 182 stopped a vehicle for a moving violation and while speaking with the driver -- identified as Verbeke -- smelled the odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle, police said.

