Newton protest calls for Trump to release tax returns

Saturday Apr 15 Read more: New Jersey Herald

Protesters shouted those words on the Newton Green Saturday as many came and went during a three-hour stretch of time to walk as part of a national movement to call on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns. It was an idea that sprang from a Boston law professor's tweet after Trump's inauguration that sparked marches in about 150 cities, including Washington, D.C., and a rally at the U.S. Capitol, according to the Associated Press.

