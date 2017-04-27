N.J.-based Mars invests $70M in manuf...

N.J.-based Mars invests $70M in manufacturing, creates 250 new jobs

HACKETTSTOWN -- New Jersey-based Mars, best known for its candies like M&Ms, Snickers and Twix, has announced a $70 million plan to revamp its United States manufacturing operations. About 250 new jobs will be added to the company's manufacturing network nationwide, according to a company press release.

