Hackettstown woman sentenced for fraud

Monday

A Hackettstown woman who admitted to calling in and trying to pick up a fraudulent prescription was sentenced to three years probation, the prosecutor's office said. Brienne Fitzsimmons, 30, was sentenced in state Superior Court in Newton by Judge William J. McGovern III on April 21. She was also ordered to submit to a substance abuse evaluation and follow all recommendations, attend Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings twice per week, complete her treatment program, submit a DNA sample and pay fines and fees of $1,205.

