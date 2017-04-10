Hackettstown woman charged with endangering welfare of a child
A Hackettstown woman was charged with endangering the welfare of her two sons after she allegedly passed out after drinking and her her two kids ran into the road, police said. At 5:39 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, Hackettstown police responded to the 700 block of Washington Street for a report of a 2-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy who had just run into the roadway and were advised that the boys were saying they couldn't wake their mother, police said.
