Hackettstown man faces cocaine charges
Nelson Granados-Oviedo, 24, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, two counts of possession of cocaine and two counts of distribution of cocaine. He was arrested Thursday, April 20, following a month-long investigation into cocaine distribution in Hackettstown by local police, the Warren County Narcotics Task Force, the Washington Township police and the New Jersey State Police.
