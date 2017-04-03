Hackettstown man charged with DWI

Hackettstown man charged with DWI

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

At 12:43 a.m. Sunday, April 2, a Hackettstown police officer patrolling Grand Avenue stopped a vehicle he observed commit a moving violation and while speaking with the driver -- identified as Antonio Martinez-Lopez -- detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside the vehicle. MILFORD, Pa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hackettstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hackettstown life (Mar '11) 12 hr Edit 4
Stanhope contest? Feb '17 WTF 1
animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16) Feb '17 lisah 5
Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing? Jan '17 Wondering 1
School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206 Jan '17 Isacat 1
News Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse... Jan '17 Amy Lynn Petrie 1
idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09) Dec '16 Netcongmomof3 33
See all Hackettstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hackettstown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Warren County was issued at April 04 at 11:17PM EDT

Hackettstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hackettstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Hackettstown, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,239 • Total comments across all topics: 280,057,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC