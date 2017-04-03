Great Meadows man charged with drinki...

Great Meadows man charged with drinking in public

16 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Opening a bottle of wine and taking a sip in his truck led to the arrest of a Great Meadows man on charges of drinking in public, police said. At 9:18 a.m. Friday, March 31, a Hackettstown police officer patrolling Main Street observed a man in a pick-up truck popping a cork on a wine bottle and taking a "long" sip from the bottle in the parking lot of ShopRite Wines & Spirits, police said.

