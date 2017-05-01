Freddy Awards 2017: Meet dancing feet on '42nd Street,' Hackettstown

Hackettstown High School invites audiences to put on their dancing shoes and tap along to the music when it presents the Broadway hit "42 Street" as part of the 2017 Freddy Awards . Showtimes are: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27 7 p.m. Friday, April 28 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30 The show will be presented in the auditorium at the school, at the school, 701 Warren St. in Hackettstown .

