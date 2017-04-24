Earth Day pub crawl to promote clean ...

Earth Day pub crawl to promote clean water efforts

Friday Apr 21 Read more: New Jersey Herald

This Earth Day, Saturday, enjoy pints of craft beer and food at discounted prices in Hackettstown and the surrounding area while raising funds to protect clean water by participating in a "Pub Crawl." A ticket for $20 entitles participants to discounted local craft beer and food specials at the seven locations and a commemorative T-shirt.

Hackettstown, NJ

