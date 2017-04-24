Earth Day pub crawl to promote clean water efforts
This Earth Day, Saturday, enjoy pints of craft beer and food at discounted prices in Hackettstown and the surrounding area while raising funds to protect clean water by participating in a "Pub Crawl." A ticket for $20 entitles participants to discounted local craft beer and food specials at the seven locations and a commemorative T-shirt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hackettstown life (Mar '11)
|Apr 4
|Edit
|4
|Stanhope contest?
|Feb '17
|WTF
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|lisah
|5
|Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing?
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|1
|School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206
|Jan '17
|Isacat
|1
|Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse...
|Jan '17
|Amy Lynn Petrie
|1
|idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09)
|Dec '16
|Netcongmomof3
|33
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC