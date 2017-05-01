3 hurt as pickup, SUV crash in Warren County
A man and a woman were taken to a local hospital and another woman was treated at the scene Thursday night of a two-vehicle crash on Route 57 in Mansfield Township . A Ford pickup and a Hyundai Santa Fe crashed westbound about 9 p.m. between Harts Lane and Butler Park Road.
