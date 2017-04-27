27-year-old thief can't stay away fro...

27-year-old thief can't stay away from Wal-Mart, police say

A woman ordered to stay away from a Mansfield Township Wal-Mart after stealing more than $250 worth of items returned a day after the arrest, police said. Police said Shane Ultimo, 21, of Hackettstown, at 1:43 p.m. Friday concealed $89 worth of items at the Wal-Mart store by placing them into a bag.

