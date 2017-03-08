When is snow expected to end in N.J.?

When is snow expected to end in N.J.?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: NJ.com

In central and southern counties, it will gradually taper between noon and 1:30 p.m, according to Shawn Roland, a meteorologist at NJ Weather Works in Hackettstown. More than four inches of snow had fallen in Wantage as of just after 9 a.m. with Rockaway Township picking up 2 inches, and 1.5 inches of reported in Tewksbury as of 8:30 a.m, the National Weather Service said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hackettstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stanhope contest? Feb 25 WTF 1
animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj Feb 13 lisah 5
Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing? Jan '17 Wondering 1
School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206 Jan '17 Isacat 1
News Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse... Jan '17 Amy Lynn Petrie 1
idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09) Dec '16 Netcongmomof3 33
House Cleaning Dec '16 MMM 1
See all Hackettstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hackettstown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Warren County was issued at March 12 at 5:59AM EDT

Hackettstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hackettstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Hackettstown, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,094 • Total comments across all topics: 279,495,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC