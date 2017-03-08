What's in a name: A New Jersey town's...

What's in a name: A New Jersey town's weird Irish connection

Hackettstown is expected to draw several thousand people on Sunday to Main Street for its annual St. Patrick's Day parade . Among them will be at least one resident of the New Jersey municipality's sister city: the similarly named Hacketstown, Ireland.

