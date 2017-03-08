Warren County men arrested on drug charges

Shane Ultimo, 21, of Mansfield, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and fraudulent use of a credit card. At 2 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, a Hackettstown police officer patrolling Route 57 stopped a vehicle he observed commit a moving violation and while speaking with the driver -- identified as Sabatino -- recognized the passenger -- identified as Ultimo -- as being wanted on a warrant from the Warren County Sheriff's Office, police said.

