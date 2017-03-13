The worst is over; snow totals reach 17 inches
The worst of the storm seems to be behind Sussex County with meteorologists saying it will move out of the county early this evening. "I don't see a ton more ," said Rob Reale, a meteorologist with Hackettstown-based WeatherWorks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stanhope contest?
|Feb 25
|WTF
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj
|Feb 13
|lisah
|5
|Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing?
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|1
|School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206
|Jan '17
|Isacat
|1
|Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse...
|Jan '17
|Amy Lynn Petrie
|1
|idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09)
|Dec '16
|Netcongmomof3
|33
|House Cleaning
|Dec '16
|MMM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC