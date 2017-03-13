The worst is over; snow totals reach ...

The worst is over; snow totals reach 17 inches

Tuesday Read more: New Jersey Herald

The worst of the storm seems to be behind Sussex County with meteorologists saying it will move out of the county early this evening. "I don't see a ton more ," said Rob Reale, a meteorologist with Hackettstown-based WeatherWorks.

