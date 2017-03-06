Sparta police blotter

Netcong man arrested for providing false information On March 3, at approximately 1:16 AM, P.O. Steve Guido stopped a 1997 Dodge on Route 15 northbound in the area of the 10.5 mile mark for not having functioning license plate lights. He approached the passenger side of the vehicle and the passenger flicked cigarette ashes out of the window which struck P.O. Guido on his pants leg.

