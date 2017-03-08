Residents warned to move cars ahead of Friday snowstorm
Many municipalities across New Jersey are warning their residents to not park their cars on the streets overnight ahead of Friday's snowstorm. Several towns, like Hackettstown, say that they will tow away cars left on the street overnight if they have to.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stanhope contest?
|Feb 25
|WTF
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj
|Feb 13
|lisah
|5
|Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing?
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|1
|School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206
|Jan '17
|Isacat
|1
|Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse...
|Jan '17
|Amy Lynn Petrie
|1
|idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09)
|Dec '16
|Netcongmomof3
|33
|House Cleaning
|Dec '16
|MMM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC