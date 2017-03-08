Residents warned to move cars ahead o...

Residents warned to move cars ahead of Friday snowstorm

17 hrs ago

Many municipalities across New Jersey are warning their residents to not park their cars on the streets overnight ahead of Friday's snowstorm. Several towns, like Hackettstown, say that they will tow away cars left on the street overnight if they have to.

