Pass It Along Scholar Athlete banquet is tonight
Tonight, 12 local high school student athletes will be honored and recognized for their accomplishments on and off the field, and awarded scholarship money at the event's Awards Banquet at Perona Farms in Andover Township. The banquet starts at 6 p.m. "It's going to be a great night," said Pass It Along director of finance and fundraising Eleanor Young, who has been in charge of the program.
