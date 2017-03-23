Oxford man charged with DWI

Michael Cassidy, 61, was charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit breath samples, driving while intoxicated in a school zone, reckless driving, failure to maintain a lane and operating without front lighted lamps. At 2:15 a.m. Saturday, March 18, a Hackettstown police officer patrolling Grand Avenue stopped a vehicle he observed commit a moving violation and while speaking with the driver -- identified as Cassidy -- detected the smell of alcohol, police said.

