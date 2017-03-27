N.J.'s best craft brewery: Does the Idiot produce the smartest beers?
With a brewery named Village Idiot and such beers as Monkey's Breath Banana Bread and Thong Remover Tripel, Vince Masciandaro doesn't take himself or the beer business too seriously. Seems like Masciandaro and his late partner, Rich Palmay, showed up at a local bank for a meeting about loan financing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stanhope contest?
|Feb '17
|WTF
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|lisah
|5
|Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing?
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|1
|School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206
|Jan '17
|Isacat
|1
|Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse...
|Jan '17
|Amy Lynn Petrie
|1
|idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09)
|Dec '16
|Netcongmomof3
|33
|House Cleaning
|Dec '16
|MMM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC