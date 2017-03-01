In like a lion, allergy season starting early
Winter and spring played tug of war during February as temperatures swung from one extreme to another, and it appears March may be following suit. The roller coaster of temperatures, which has ushered in an early spring across the county, is not good news for those who suffer with seasonal allergies, as trees have been "tricked" to think it's actually much later in the season than it is, according to Dr. Jamie L. Rygielski, a family medicine physician at Hackettstown Family Medicine, part of the Atlantic Medical Group.
