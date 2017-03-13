How much snow with the Lehigh Valley ...

How much snow with the Lehigh Valley get? 'It's significant,' forecasters say

Weather forecasters are predicting the Lehigh Valley will be blanketed with upward of more than a foot of snow by Tuesday late afternoon. "We're confident the storm is happening," said Matt Potter, a meteorologist with WeatherWorks in Hackettstown Sunday.

