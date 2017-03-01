High wind warning in effect; 3,000 in Hamburg, Hardyston without power

True to form, March has come in like a lion with high winds that are continuing to roar through northwest New Jersey this morning as the leading edge of a cold front makes its way through the region. The situation has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a high wind warning that will remain in effect through 10 a.m. A high wind warning means hazardous high winds strong enough to cause property damage can be expected or are occurring, with this morning's forecast calling for west winds of 30 to 35 mph and localized gusts between 50 and 60 mph.

