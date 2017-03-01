High wind warning in effect; 3,000 in...

High wind warning in effect; 3,000 in Hamburg, Hardyston without power

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: New Jersey Herald

True to form, March has come in like a lion with high winds that are continuing to roar through northwest New Jersey this morning as the leading edge of a cold front makes its way through the region. The situation has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a high wind warning that will remain in effect through 10 a.m. A high wind warning means hazardous high winds strong enough to cause property damage can be expected or are occurring, with this morning's forecast calling for west winds of 30 to 35 mph and localized gusts between 50 and 60 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hackettstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stanhope contest? Feb 25 WTF 1
animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj Feb 13 lisah 5
Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing? Jan '17 Wondering 1
School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206 Jan '17 Isacat 1
News Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse... Jan '17 Amy Lynn Petrie 1
idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09) Dec '16 Netcongmomof3 33
House Cleaning Dec '16 MMM 1
See all Hackettstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hackettstown Forum Now

Hackettstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hackettstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Hackettstown, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,598 • Total comments across all topics: 279,320,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC