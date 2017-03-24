Heroin Bust Cripples Statewide Narcot...

Heroin Bust Cripples Statewide Narcotics Ring

Friday Mar 24 Read more: The Daily Caller

Police decimated a major drug distribution ring supplying heroin and cocaine across five counties in New Jersey March 17, arresting 18 people across the state. The joint investigation between local and state police began in October, focused on the daily influx of heroin and other narcotics into Morris County.

