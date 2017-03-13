Hardwick man charged with paraphernalia, drug possession

Matthew Thomas, 22, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of more than a 10-day supply of Metoprolol Tartrate not in its original container, possession of a hypodermic needle and having an expired inspection sticker. At 1:36 p.m. Monday, March 13, a Hackettstown police officer patrolling Grand Avenue stopped a vehicle for a moving violation.

