Hardwick man charged with paraphernalia, drug possession
Matthew Thomas, 22, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of more than a 10-day supply of Metoprolol Tartrate not in its original container, possession of a hypodermic needle and having an expired inspection sticker. At 1:36 p.m. Monday, March 13, a Hackettstown police officer patrolling Grand Avenue stopped a vehicle for a moving violation.
