Hackettstown street shut by downed wires; school closed
Willow Grove Street between Cindy Terrace and Connie Terrace was shut Thursday morning in Hackettstown after a utility pole came down in high winds, town police report. The ensuing power outage shut Willow Grove School and all students were told to report to Hatchery Hill School, police said.
