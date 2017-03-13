Hackettstown man charged with pot possession

At 5:32 p.m. Saturday, March 11, a Mount Olive police officer patrolling Route 46 stopped a vehicle he observed speeding and while speaking with the driver -- identified as Newman -- detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, police said. An investigation determined that Newman was in possession of a plastic bottle containing suspected marijuana and a glass pipe containing suspected marijuana residue, police said.

