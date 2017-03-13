'Game of Thrones' author announces Santa Fe film project
George R.R. Martin announced this week that a 10,000-square-foot building he owns in north Santa Fe will serve as an office and production space for film and television groups. The first project expected to use the Stagecoach Foundation space is expected to be Joel and Ethan Coen, who made Oscar-winning No Country for Old Men" in New Mexico.
