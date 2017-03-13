'Game of Thrones' author announces Sa...

'Game of Thrones' author announces Santa Fe film project

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: New Jersey Herald

George R.R. Martin announced this week that a 10,000-square-foot building he owns in north Santa Fe will serve as an office and production space for film and television groups. The first project expected to use the Stagecoach Foundation space is expected to be Joel and Ethan Coen, who made Oscar-winning No Country for Old Men" in New Mexico.

