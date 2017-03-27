Ex-teacher concludes testimony in shooting death of boyfriend
MORRISTOWN -- Virginia Vertetis finished testifying at her murder trial Tuesday after her lawyers played several videos of her sobbing and distraught at Mount Olive police headquarters after fatally shooting her boyfriend in 2014. In one, jurors saw Vertetis with her right hand handcuffed to a table.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stanhope contest?
|Feb '17
|WTF
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|lisah
|5
|Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing?
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|1
|School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206
|Jan '17
|Isacat
|1
|Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse...
|Jan '17
|Amy Lynn Petrie
|1
|idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09)
|Dec '16
|Netcongmomof3
|33
|House Cleaning
|Dec '16
|MMM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC