Ex-teacher concludes testimony in shooting death of boyfriend

Tuesday Mar 28

MORRISTOWN -- Virginia Vertetis finished testifying at her murder trial Tuesday after her lawyers played several videos of her sobbing and distraught at Mount Olive police headquarters after fatally shooting her boyfriend in 2014. In one, jurors saw Vertetis with her right hand handcuffed to a table.

