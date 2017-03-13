End Days to play at Lackland Center
Centenary University and Centenary Stage Company's all student NEXTStage Repertory present Deborah Zoe Laufer's End Days March 23-27 at the Lackland Performing Arts Center. Directed by Centenary University Associate Professor of Theater Stephen Davis and featuring a cast entirely of Centenary University Theater Department students, End Days tells the story of sixteen year old Rachel Stein who is having a bad year.
