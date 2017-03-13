Cops: Drunken driver who fled crash is found fixing flat tire
A drunken driver in a school zone crashed into a street sign and fled before he was found fixing a tire, Hackettstown police said. Police said McKenna was driving a black Subaru at 10:23 a.m. Friday when a witness saw him jump a curb at Route 517 and Route 46, hit a street sign and keep going.
